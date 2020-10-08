Hometown Voices: Goldsboro voters ready for 2020 presidential election

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- At B&G Grill in Goldsboro, it's a busy morning. Orders are being placed as patrons pick their booths and tables.Breakfast arrives at their table quickly. Delicious smells swirl through the air.On the TV, a news channel shares the latest headlines, including the race for the White House.Voters here are split on who to vote for in the upcoming election.Issues that concern residents cover the entire spectrum.For Rudy Casey, "I'm on social security, so social security is a big issue for me."Immigration and public safety concerns other voters.Across the dining room, voters are examining the last four years of President Trump."The tax cuts he gave us," George Lewis said, "The working man needed that tax cut a long time ago."For Shirley Sutton, the economy has thrived under a Trump administration."I think it's the economy since he's been in, and it's still continuing to do well."However, not everyone is in favor of President Trump. Roughly half patrons we talked to, both on and off camera, are considering Former Vice President Joe Biden.For Army veteran Norwood Davis, it was a moment at the Democratic National Convention that convinced him Biden was the right man for the job."If he can show people that everybody's not really perfect, but they can do things...That's one reason I think Joe Biden should be the next President."