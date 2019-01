“Certification is not appropriate until conclusion of investigation.” Still no winner named in NC 9Th Congressioanl race. Mark Harris has lead, but is under investigation for fraud. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/YvZyftc6Ne — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) January 22, 2019

A judge declined Tuesday to certify Republican Mark Harris as the winner of the 9th Congressional District election. The judge said Harris' legal team did not prove that the North Carolina Board of Elections had a legal obligation to certify a winner of a contested election on a specific timeline.Republican Mark Harris and Democrat Dan McCready are in a battle months after Americans cast their ballots in the race. Harris had about 900 more votes than McCready, but investigators said absentee ballots in the district appeared suspicious.Tuesday attorneys for both candidates explained to a judge why he should or should not step in and certify Harris as the winner. Ultimately, the judge decided Harris' team did not prove its case.North Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin released the following statement after the ruling:Harris' attorney, Alex Dale, argued the State Board of Election does have the right to investigate the election, but he said the board should have certified the election weeks ago."Dr. Mark Harris has asked for the investigation report to be release," Dale said. "He has asked for the investigation to go out. He wants it out to clear his name. Instead, we have been under a cloak of secrecy over what's being on, and it's outside of the statutory framework for certification."Harris himself is not in the courtroom Tuesday. He said he is recovering after getting an infection.