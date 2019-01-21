KAMALA HARRIS

Kamala Harris: 'I am running for president of the United States, and I'm very excited about it'

EMBED </>More Videos

Sen. Kamala Harris announced on Good Morning America she is entering the race ahead of the 2020 election, saying she is "very excited about it."

NEW YORK --
Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) is running for president.

Harris announced on Good Morning America on Monday that she is officially entering the race ahead of the 2020 election, saying, she is "very excited about it."

Harris made the announcement on Martin Luther King Day, saying Dr. King "was aspirational like our country is aspirational ... we know that we've not yet reached those ideals but our strength is that we fight to reach those ideals."

Harris grew up in Oakland and has represented California in the Senate since 2017. Before she became a senator, Harris served as California's attorney general and was the district attorney in San Francisco.

Senator Harris selected Baltimore as the base for her presidential campaign. Baltimore is a long way from her home state of California, but it comes with some advantages; the city is close to the senator's office in Washington and has a diverse population.

She joins a widening field of Democrats vying for the party spot to challenge President Donald Trump, the expected Republican nominee. Among the Democrats running are Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY).

Harris appeared on The View earlier this month and said that, at the time, she was not yet ready to announce a campaign, explaining that a presidential run is something that affects the candidate's whole family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED CONTENT:

Who is Kamala Harris? What to know about the presidential candidate

Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Democratic candidates
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicskamala harriselectioncaliforniau.s. & worlddemocrats2020 presidential electionattorney generalpresidential race
Related
Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Dem candidates
KAMALA HARRIS
Kamala Harris: 4 things to know about 2020 candidate
Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Dem candidates
Suspicious package addressed to CNN intercepted in Atlanta, network says
Proposed legislation could make lynching a federal crime
More kamala harris
POLITICS
Kamala Harris: 4 things to know about 2020 candidate
Taunted Native American elder, teen at center of crowd speak out
Boys in 'MAGA' hats mock indigenous elder in DC: VIDEO
President Trump makes major announcement regarding government shutdown
More Politics
Top Stories
Cary man stuck on United flight for more than 19 hours in frigid cold
LISTEN: 'I Have A Dream' speech first given in NC
List of events: Celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
World's oldest man dies at 113
Super blood wolf moon 2019: Watch a close-up of the lunar eclipse
MLK Jr. was scheduled to be in Durham the day he was assassinated
12-year-old girl dies after snow fort collapses on her outside church
Couple killed in Yosemite fall were drunk, autopsy says
Show More
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
Person killed after being hit by train in Johnston County
North and southbound lanes of Highway 501 reopen in Rougemont
Polar Vortex: It's going to get really cold tonight
Stedman couple drives to Fayetteville, saves cat stuck in tree
More News