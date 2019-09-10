FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rallygoers found themselves walking at least a mile, in some instances, as parking lots filled up fast at President Donald Trump's political rally in Fayetteville on Monday night.
Drivers and supporters saw law enforcement spread out across Gillespie Street and other roads near the Crown Complex.
"She parked over a mile away, and she's walking down here as we speak," Linden resident Ann Roll said.
This was a similar experience for others attending the rally, some even parking in restaurant lots.
For Lumberton resident Gerome Chaves, this wasn't his first rodeo at a Trump rally.
"We had tickets a few weeks ago. We came a couple of hours early and still couldn't get in because of the crowd," Chaves said.
That did not stop the Chaves family from mingling with other Trump supporters. He calls these rallies "community events."
"We don't always agree with Trump and everything he says. And if you agree with anybody, any elected official and anything they say, then you become a sheep," Chaves said.
Others like Roll and her family see it as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
"It's definitely an exciting feeling, anxious. Like, yeah, I guess it's a little bit like a concert," Roll said.
Makeshift parking, long walks to rally, and Trump supporters don't mind
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News