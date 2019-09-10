politics

President Trump holds political rally in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- After visiting Havelock and meeting with Gov. Roy Cooper about damage caused by Hurricane Dorian, President Donald Trump held a political rally Monday night in Fayetteville to support a Republican candidate to the House.

Trump touted North Carolina as a "very big Second Amendment state" as Congressional Democrats push for expanded background checks for gun purchases.

Trump campaigned on behalf of Republican Dan Bishop in a closely watched special election. He said Bishop is going to "protect your Second Amendment."

Trump also emphasized immigration issues, telling supporters at the campaign rally in Fayetteville that "to protect your family, you must defeat open borders."



Bishop is running against Democrat Dan McCready in a Republican-leaning congressional district.

A Republican loss in Tuesday's special election, combined with a wave of recent bad headlines, could portend trouble for the president's 2020 reelection campaign.

Trump said the midterms were not a referendum on his presidency and maintained that his efforts to help embattled GOP Senate candidates went unnoticed.



"We're very happy with the way we've done," he said.
President Trump spoke at the Crown Expo Center.

"North Carolinians heard it directly from President Trump: Dan Bishop's platform of strong and secure borders, tax cuts, and economic prosperity for small businesses and families is the right choice to lead the 9th District in Congress," said Republican National Committee spokesperson Kevin Knoth. "While his opponent supports sanctuary cities and sides with far-left Democrats, Bishop remains steadfast in his commitment to fight for the District and continue the booming progress made under President Trump."

Trump also urged North Carolina voters to "take the first steps" toward removing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and "winning the back the House in 2020."

Trump said a vote for any Democrat in 2020 is "a vote for the rise of radical socialism and the destruction of the American dream."

He said he offers "the only positive vision for the people of North Carolina."

It all starts with a "giant victory tomorrow," the president said.
