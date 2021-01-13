Politics

Massachusetts teen turns in her own family as Capitol rioters

A Massachusetts 18-year-old turned in her own family after recognizing her mom, uncle and aunt amidst the Capitol rioters last week.

Helena Duke told "Good Morning America" it was an emotional thing to decide to do.

"But, at the same time, if I did nothing I felt that I was as bad as them," Duke said.

Her mother, Therese Duke, was seen in a screen grab from a FreedomNewsTV clip, allegedly harassing a Black woman.

Chaos at the Capitol: Minute-by-minute video shows how riots, violence unfolded
"Unfortunately, we can now add Jan. 6, 2021 to that very short list of dates in American history that will live forever in infamy," said Sen. Chuck Schumer. See how things escalated in our minute-by-minute video as chaos erupted.



Duke called her mother out on Twitter, saying "Hi mom, remember the time you told me I shouldn't go to BLM protests because they could get violent...this you?"


In a separate tweet, she specifically pointed out her mother, uncle and aunt in three different pictures that surfaced on the internet accusing them of violent acts during the riot.



Since Duke's tweets went viral, she has received immense love and support from several people.



Social media videos show chaos as rioters stormed the Capitol

The videos showed hundreds of supporters of President Trump storming the Capitol, smashing through doors, brawling with members of the police, and even posing for pictures on the House floor.



SEE RELATED STORIES:

New Caney woman accused of threatening women in D.C. day before Capitol riots

Chuck Norris' manager says actor was not at U.S. Capitol riot

Texas man's ex-wife reported him to the FBI after Capitol riot, affidavit says
