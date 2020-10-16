NC2020

Day 2 of in-person early voting could be hampered by scattered rain showers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a record-setting first day of in-person early voting, rain moved into North Carolina on Tuesday.

The Tar Heel state saw more than twice as many ballots cast on the first day of early voting from 2016 to 2020. According to the Board of Elections, 362,328 ballots were cast Thursday, while just 166,000 were cast on the same day in 2016.

As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, North Carolina voters had cast 570,019 ballots by mail and 468,020 ballots in-person -- topping 1 million overall.

In 2016, more than 60 percent of the total ballots cast happened through early in-person voting. However, that percentage is expected to be lower in 2020 due to the major increase in absentee ballots.

Much like absentee voting in this election, early voting will also make history in North Carolina.



The lines on the first day of early voting forced some voters to wait over 5 hours to cast their ballot.

If you're voting in Durham County, you can check the wait time at your polling location before you decide to go. Click here.

Remember, early voting will continue through Oct. 31. Then Election Day this year is Nov. 3.
