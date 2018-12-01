The video in the media player above is from a previous story.

The chairman of the North Carolina State Board of Elections has resigned following a complaint filed against him by the Wake County GOP.Andy Penry, the democratic former chairman of the NC State Board of Elections, came under fire after he allegedly posted to Twitter about President Donald Trump, ultimately suggesting the board's investigation was tilted.Wake County GOP Chairman Charles Hellwig filed a complaint Wednesday regarding the series of tweets.In a brief phone call Wednesday afternoon, Penry declined ABC 11's interview and statement request.Penry released the following statement regarding his resignation: