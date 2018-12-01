POLITICS

NC Board of Elections chair resigns following controversial GOP complaint

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The chairman of the North Carolina State Board of Elections has resigned following a complaint filed against him by the Wake County GOP.

Andy Penry, the democratic former chairman of the NC State Board of Elections, came under fire after he allegedly posted to Twitter about President Donald Trump, ultimately suggesting the board's investigation was tilted.

Wake County GOP Chairman Charles Hellwig filed a complaint Wednesday regarding the series of tweets.

In a brief phone call Wednesday afternoon, Penry declined ABC 11's interview and statement request.

Penry released the following statement regarding his resignation:

The investigation of criminal conduct and absentee voting fraud in the 2018 Republican primary and 2018 general election in Congressional District 9 is a matter of vital importance to our democracy. The investigation should be free of attempts at distraction and obstruction so that the truth can be revealed. I will not allow myself to be used as an instrument of distraction in this investigation. In the best interest of this investigation, and completely of my own accord, I resign from the North Carolina Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement, effective immediately.


