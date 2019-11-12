NC 'Dreamers' nervously wait as Supreme Court hears DACA arguments

Emotions are running high."Why would I want to go back to a country that I don't know anything of? So yes I want to continue to fight to be here because this is my home," said Itzel Gonzalez Crispin, an immigrant known as a Dreamer.Crispin came the United States 21 years ago when she was just 3 years old. Because of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program -- or DACA -- she completed her college education and secured a job at UNC Healthcare."I'm happy to be here. And I'm happy DACA has been in place, and I hope it continue to be in place," Crispin said.The Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday on the rescission of DACA. If the court decides to do away with DACA, dreamers such as Crispin and Moises Serrano -- who have been here most of their lives -- will have to go back to their birth countries."For the first time in my life and for the first time in the lives of hundreds of thousands of undocumented youth we had something so precious, which is stability," Serrano said.The federal government announced the termination of DACA in 2017. A number of lawsuits were filed across the country and now it's up to the highest court to decide. For the 700,000 Dreamers who rely on the program, they're hoping to stay in the country they call home."We are DACA recipients. These young people are the future of America," said John Herrera, National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders.Dreamers do not expect to see a decision until May or June.