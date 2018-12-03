POLITICS

NC State Board of Elections investigates possible election fraud in Bladen County

EMBED </>More Videos

Claims are swirling throughout Bladen County that a woman has been knocking doors saying she was there to collect absentee ballots.

By
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Claims are swirling throughout Bladen County that a woman has been knocking doors saying she was there to collect absentee ballots. It's prompted an investigation by the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

"A white woman came to my house saying she was helping people vote and that's exactly what she acted like she did," said Emma Lee Shipman. "When they got through, she took the ballot and went on."

Two weeks later the woman returned with Emma's ballot sealed.

"She said I brought your ballot back. Here is a stamp. I want you to mail it,"said Shipman.

Shipman told ABC11 she took the ballot down to the Bladen County Board of Election's office. She was informed she was not alone and that woman had tricked many others.

"I was interviewed. They had three ladies on a paper about this wide. They wanted me to pick her out. I knew exactly who she was," said Shipman.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsfraudvotingelectionNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Honoring Bush 41: George H.W. Bush to lie in state at U.S. Capitol
NC Congressional race in limbo amid allegations of election fraud
George W Bush to give eulogy at father's funeral
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
More Politics
Top Stories
Hundreds gather for Silent Sam protest, temporarily block traffic in Chapel Hill
Raeford man, a Retired Army Golden Knight, remembers skydiving with George H.W. Bush
Body found in Costa Rica in search for missing Florida woman
All clear given at William Peace University after 'shelter in place' warning
UNC proposes $5.3M on-campus education center to house Silent Sam
Autism-friendly 'Elf The Musical' performance scheduled at DPAC
USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Show More
You should only eat 6 fries at a time as proper portion, professor says
Raleigh mom hosts blood drive after receiving life-saving donations herself
Snow this weekend? It's possible!
Petition urges visa so Hania Aguilar's father can attend funeral
NC Congressional race in limbo amid allegations of election fraud
More News