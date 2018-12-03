NC State Board of Elections investigates possible election fraud in Bladen County

Claims are swirling throughout Bladen County that a woman has been knocking doors saying she was there to collect absentee ballots. It's prompted an investigation by the North Carolina State Board of Elections."A white woman came to my house saying she was helping people vote and that's exactly what she acted like she did," said Emma Lee Shipman. "When they got through, she took the ballot and went on."Two weeks later the woman returned with Emma's ballot sealed."She said I brought your ballot back. Here is a stamp. I want you to mail it,"said Shipman.Shipman told ABC11 she took the ballot down to the Bladen County Board of Election's office. She was informed she was not alone and that woman had tricked many others."I was interviewed. They had three ladies on a paper about this wide. They wanted me to pick her out. I knew exactly who she was," said Shipman.