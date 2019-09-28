Politics

New law requires North Carolina drivers to replace their license plates every seven years

Governor Cooper signed a bill into law on Friday that will require North Carolina drivers to replace their license plates every seven years.

Under HB 211, the law states, "All registration plates shall be replaced every seven years."

Prior to the bill, drivers were able to keep their license plate as long as it held up.

The DMV says the new replacement requirement will not produce any additional costs for customers.

The change will take effect July 1, 2020 and applies to registration plates issued or renewed on or after that date.
