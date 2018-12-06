POLITICS

North Carolina Voter ID bill passes, heads to Gov. Cooper

EMBED </>More Videos

North Carolina Voter ID bill passes, heads to Gov. Cooper.

RALEIGH, N.C. --
The North Carolina General Assembly has finalized legislation implementing the voter photo identification mandate approved in a statewide referendum last month.

The Senate voted 25-7 on Thursday to accept House changes to the measure and sent it to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, a voter ID opponent.

Republicans in charge of the legislature can override a Cooper veto if they stay united.

Senate Democrats urged GOP colleagues to delay the vote until an investigation into absentee ballot fraud in the 9th Congressional District is complete. The measure directs state election officials to set rules requiring mail-in ballot requesters to provide ID.

Thursday's vote led about 50 protesters to sing and chant outside the House and Senate gallery in opposition. They left when police told them to quiet down or face arrest.

On Wednesday. the House approved the measure 67-40, adding an amendment that forced the bill back to the Senate.

Currently, North Carolina does not have any form of voter ID law.

The law would require all voters to bring identification to the polls, which could be shown in one of seven forms including driver's licenses, passports, and college IDs.

"Voter ID is simply a commonsense measure to make that sure when it comes to voting, the person who goes to vote is who they say they are," House Speaker Tim Moore said on the floor of the state House during debate. "This guarantees that one of the most precious rights that we have - the right to vote - is maintained, protected, and expanded, and at the same time safeguards are in place to eliminate the chance of fraud."

The amendment to S.B. 824 also requires the State Board of Elections to implement rules for verifying absentee ballots in a more secure manner consistent with in-person photo ID requirements, including the option to complete an affidavit asserting a reasonable impediment to obtaining a qualifying identification.

Controversy over suspicious absentee ballot results in North Carolina's 9th District has garnered national headlines.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvoter infomationlawspoliticsnorth carolina newsraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
POLITICS
Bush 4141: Step inside Pres. George HW Bush's final ride
Republicans, Democrats disagree on NC election fraud investigation
George P. Bush remembers 'Gampy' at funeral
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
More Politics
Top Stories
Snow forecast: Areas west of RDU could see 6 inches or more
Affidavit: Man who owns Raleigh mansion raided by FBI wanted wife's alleged lover deported
Fort Bragg soldier with lung cancer says medical mistake will cost him his life
Clayton music teacher accused of forcing adult student into sexual servitude
Motorized scooter companies agree to abide by Raleigh's new rules
Armed teachers? Several on state crime commission say 'absolutely not'
Durham Public Schools introduce new meal options for students
Cellphone could reveal motive behind triple murder, investigators say
Show More
Gov. Cooper, family host annual Holiday Open House at Executive Mansion
No. 3 overall prospect Carey Jr. chooses Duke over UNC, others
Hania Aguilar's father denied temporary visa to enter US for funeral
Girl Scout cookie manager accused of stealing $7K from troop
Republicans, Democrats disagree on NC election fraud investigation
More News