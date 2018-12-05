NC House passes Voter ID bill, 67-40, with a change that sends it back to the Senate

BREAKING NEWS: House lawmakers voted in favor of the voter ID bill. It passed in a 67-40 vote. Bill now heads to the Senate. — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) December 5, 2018

North Carolina House lawmakers voted 67-40 in favor of the Voter ID bill on Wednesday.An amendment to S.B. 824 also requires the State Board of Elections to implement rules for verifying absentee ballots in a more secure manner consistent with in-person photo ID requirements, including the option to complete an affidavit asserting a reasonable impediment to obtaining a qualifying identification.Because of that, the bill now heads back to the Senate, whichlast week.The Senate will reconvene at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.North Carolina is the last state in the Southeast not to have any form of voter ID law."Voter ID is simply a commonsense measure to make that sure when it comes to voting, the person who goes to vote is who they say they are," House Speaker Tim Moore said on the floor of the state House during debate. "This guarantees that one of the most precious rights that we have - the right to vote - is maintained, protected, and expanded, and at the same time safeguards are in place to eliminate the chance of fraud."The amendment to S.B. 824 also requires the State Board of Elections to implement rules for verifying absentee ballots in a more secure manner consistent with in-person photo ID requirements, including the option to complete an affidavit asserting a reasonable impediment to obtaining a qualifying identification.If the Senate passes the revised bill, it will go to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk.