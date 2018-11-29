POLITICS

NC Senate passes Voter ID bill, moves on to House

EMBED </>More Videos

Lame duck session opens with scores of protesters.

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Senate on Thursday swiftly wrapped up the final vote on a proposed bill that spells out which photo identifications will be accepted to cast a ballot.



The 30-10 decision in SB824's third reading means the legislation now moves to the House of Representatives, which is also expected to support the bill. Once that happens, it's up to Governor Roy Cooper (D) to choose whether or not to sign the bill into law.

"Our goal is to defend against potential voter fraud but not make it difficult to vote," Sen. Joyce Krawiec (Forsyth & Yadkin) told lawmakers on Wednesday when she introduced the bill to committee. "We've been exceptionally transparent and no one will be disenfranchised from voting."

Two Democrats--Sen. Joel Ford (D-Mecklenberg) and Sen. Don Davis (Greene, Lenoir, Pitt & Wayne)--joined Senate Republicans to vote in favor of the bill Thursday.



The remaining Democrats, however, cited their request for more time to implement Voter ID as a main reason to oppose the bill.

"This still feels somewhat rushed," Sen. Terry Van Duyn (D-Buncombe County) asserted. Democrats want Republicans to slow down--insisting the GOP is trying to jam the voter ID rules through while they still have enough members to override any veto from Gov. Roy Cooper.

According to SB824, college ID's would be accepted to vote, including community colleges and private universities. Municipal government ID's that meet state requirements would also be accepted, along with driver's licenses, military ID's and tribal enrollment cards.

The General Assembly's Lame-Duck Session first convened on Tuesday with Voter ID at the top of the agenda. The Senate, though, also pressed forward with two pieces of legislation earning bipartisan support: a new Hurricane Florence relief bill and a proposal to increase tax incentives for companies bringing new jobs to North Carolina.

Those bills, SB823 and SB820, respectively, are now headed to the House as well.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeneral assemblynorth carolina newsvoter infomationNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress
Trump on Manafort pardon: 'I wouldn't take it off the table'
Voter ID moves toward final passage in NC Senate; Dems ask, 'What's the rush?'
Wake County GOP files complaint against state BOE Chairman
More Politics
Top Stories
Lumberton classmates mourn death of Hania Aguilar
Power outage forces 4 Johnston County schools to close Thursday
Letter to Santa ends up at NYC bar, but wishes still come true
Body found in Robeson County believed to be Hania Noelia Aguilar
Leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match
Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name
Girl writes letter to Santa asking for new kidney for brother
Show More
China halts work by team on gene-edited babies
Rutherford County teen found safe in Oklahoma; suspect arrested
Toy drive underway for victims of Hurricane Florence
Tar Heel football field considered best in the country
Crash closes 2 lanes on I-440 E near US 70 in Wake County
More News