The session began on Tuesday with a flurry of bills, some like hurricane relief earning bipartisan support, others like Voter ID provoking bitter partisan divides.
Despite Democratic opposition, proponents of requiring photo identification to vote scored a victory on Election Day when voters approved a constitutional amendment mandating the requirement. The ballot question, though, did not define which IDs would be acceptable in the future, thus enabling lawmakers to legislate that - and more - in the near future.
The lame-duck session is also expected to cover a series of moves by Republicans to satisfy court orders, including modifying rules on boards and commissions and elections governance that were ruled unconstitutional because they curtailed power from the governor.
With the session expected to last up to two weeks, it's also possible the GOP-led General Assembly could cook up some surprises simply because they can. In December 2016, Republicans helped pass millions of dollars in aid to victims of Hurricane Matthew, then followed with a surprise session full of controversy.
The posted schedule for Wednesday includes a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing at 11 a.m., then the Rules Committee at 2 p.m. Sources tell ABC11 the first votes could happen later Wednesday afternoon.
LATEST:
11:33 a.m.
Members of the Senate Appropriations Committee are meeting now to discuss a new proposal for additional Hurricane Florence relief. Senator Harry Brown (R-Jones & Onslow Counties), the bill's primary sponsor, is detailing some of the specifics of the $299 million package:
*$25 million for school repairs
*$1.5 million to restore school cafeterias
*$240 million to help about 10,000 affected farmers (equals about $24,000 per farmer). Sen.Brown says "This money won't save them all, but we hope it will help."
*$5 million for loans and grants to affected small businesses
*$10 million for fishing assistance, including shellfish and commercial fisheries
*$250,000 to Department of Environmental Quality
*$50,000 to Wildlife Resources Commission to conduct study to figure out what to do with the scores of abandoned boats stranded in waterways.
*$18.5 million to DEQ for coastal storm damage mitigation
