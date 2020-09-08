President Donald Trump visits Winston-Salem Tuesday after trading jabs with opponent Joe Biden

President Trump arrived in Winston-Salem around 7 p.m. at the Smith-Reynolds Regional Airport.
Trump's rally came with thousands of supporters in attendance on the tarmac.
"Your state should be open," Trump said. "It's a shame what's going on, and I'll tell you what, on Nov. 4, every one of those states will be open. They're doing it for political reasons."
Trump pulled few punches in lambasting his opponent, Democratic nominee Joe Biden, saying Biden would "destroy America's middle class" and give a "free pass to the world's worst foreign polluters."
Before President Trump's arrival, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who is running against incumbent Gov. Roy Cooper, addressed the crowd.
Moments ago, @LtGovDanForest addressed the crowd here in Winston-Salem in his bid to be North Carolina’s next governor. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ADAmgPCLxL— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) September 8, 2020
Others in attendance included Sen. Thom Tillis, Rep. Mark Walker and Rep. Greg Murphy.
Also spotted - and has been wearing mask throughout - @SenThomTillis, who’s in a tight race for re-election versus @CalforNC. Just as in #RNC2020, Tillis not appearing on stage to warm up crowd/viewers before @POTUS @realDonaldTrump takes the mic. @ABC11_WTVD @ABC #ncpol pic.twitter.com/9i68FrX7UK— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) September 8, 2020
MORE: Spotted in the crowd, former @POTUS @realDonaldTrump Chief of Staff @MickMulvaneyOMB & Lt. Gov @DanForestNC. Plenty of @NCGOP congressmen here too, including @RepMarkWalker & @RepGregMurphy. @ABC @ABCPolitics @ABC11_WTVD #Vote2020 #ncpol pic.twitter.com/Zm6aYrRBov— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) September 8, 2020
In a Monday news conference, Trump was highly critical of Democratic challenger Biden, calling him "stupid" and that he and Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris would "destroy this country and would destroy this economy" if they won the election.
Trump visited Wilmington last week to declare the city as the first American World War II Heritage City.
Biden said Trump "lives by a code of lies, greed and selfishness" as he met with labor leaders in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Monday.
While Biden is maintaining his lead in many polls, the race remains competitive in the states that matter most this fall. Biden's allies in places like the Minneapolis suburbs and western Pennsylvania are calling on him to ramp up his on-the-ground presence. Biden's team released a statement on Trump's visit.
"President Trump's mismanagement has cost too many North Carolinians their lives and livelihoods, with communities of color bearing the brunt of the devastation. He has looked away from North Carolinians in need of a lifeline, even as his wealthy corporate donors get ahead."
This marks the president's 13th visit to North Carolina, which began sending out absentee ballots last Friday. A handful of other battleground states - including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Virginia - are days away from offering early voting.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.