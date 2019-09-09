politics

President Trump to hold rally in Fayetteville tonight

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- After visiting Havelock, one of the sites of damage caused by Hurricane Dorian, President Donald Trump will host a political rally Monday night in Fayetteville to support a Republican candidate to the House.

The rally will serve as a measure of Trump's popularity in trying to elect a Republican Dan Bishop to the House against Democrat Dan McCready in a closely watched special election that's seen as a tossup race. Last year, Republicans lost control of the House.

Trump insists the midterms were not a referendum on his presidency, and says his efforts to help embattled GOP Senate candidates went unnoticed.

He adds, "We're very happy with the way we've done."



President Trump's rally is scheduled to be held at 7 p.m. at the Crown Expo Center, admission is free, but attendants are asked to register in advance.
