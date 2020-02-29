Saturday is last day to vote early in North Carolina

In a primary, you must vote the ballot of the party with which you're registered.
In North Carolina, unaffiliated voters get to choose between a Democratic, Libertarian, or Republican ballot.
On Saturday, former Vice President Joe Biden will host an event at St. Augustine's University in Raleigh.
Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg will host a rally in Raleigh at 7 p.m. at Broughton High School gym.
If you missed the deadline to register to vote, you can register and vote during one-stop early voting.
Quick links from the North Carolina Board of Elections