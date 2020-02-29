NC2020

Saturday is last day to vote early in North Carolina

Early voting began Feb. 13 and runs through Feb. 29, with Election Day on March 3rd.

In a primary, you must vote the ballot of the party with which you're registered.

Watch: What you need to know about early voting in the 2020 primary
EMBED More News Videos



In North Carolina, unaffiliated voters get to choose between a Democratic, Libertarian, or Republican ballot.

You asked, we investigated: Here's what the 'no preference' option means on your Primary ballot

On Saturday, former Vice President Joe Biden will host an event at St. Augustine's University in Raleigh.

LIST: Presidential candidate rallies in North Carolina ahead of Super Tuesday

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg will host a rally in Raleigh at 7 p.m. at Broughton High School gym.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg tells ABC11 he's 'very concerned' about Bernie Sanders ahead of Super Tuesday

If you missed the deadline to register to vote, you can register and vote during one-stop early voting.

Have questions about voting in the 2020 Election? Click here to email us with your question and we will look into it!

Quick links from the North Carolina Board of Elections
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsncprimary electionvotingvote 2020nc20202020 presidential electionnc primary
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NC2020
LIST: Presidential candidate rallies in NC ahead of primary
NC Central students excited to participate in early voting
Sanders faces attacks in final debate before NC's Super Tuesday
Presidential hopeful Tom Steyer talks one-on-one with ABC11
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US to leave Afghanistan in 14 months under peace deal
Joe Coulombe, founder of popular Trader Joe's markets, dies
DHA: McDougald Terrace residents expected to return home by April
Saturday is Leap Day! What you should know about Feb. 29
Harnett County baseball player welcomed home by community
60 years later, historical marker commemorates 'Chapel Hill 9'
Thousands living without working smoke alarms in Central NC
Show More
The Krispy Kreme Challenge: 2400 Calories. 12 Donuts. 5 Miles.
High school team honors teen killed in Concord Mills shooting
How NC Quick Pass charged $120 for trips never taken
Man dies after Fuquay-Varina ATV crash
Man steals ambulance, leads police on wild chase
More TOP STORIES News