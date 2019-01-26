WOMEN

Thousands expected at Raleigh Women's March

Hundreds to thousands of women are expected to march on Halifax Mall in the third women's rally since President Trump took office.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The march is set to get underway in front of the Legislative Building at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Women Mobilize NC organized the march, which is unaffiliated with the National Women's March in Washington.

Organizers said they're marching for justice and equality for women in all levels of leadership in society.
