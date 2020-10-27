President Donald Trump to return to North Carolina, rally in Fayetteville on Thursday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump's campaign announced on Tuesday that he will return to North Carolina Thursday for a Make America Great Again Victory Rally.The president will be at the Fayetteville Regional Airport around 6:30 p.m.That visit will mark President Trump's ninth visit to North Carolina since the beginning of September and, in total, his 17th appearance in the Tar Heel State.Most recently, Trump delivered remarks at the Robeson County Fairgrounds on Saturday.There, he declared his support for a bill that would federally recognize the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina."This is a group that's been forgotten. We will ensure the forgotten men and women of our country are never forgotten again. I said it four years ago," he said.Trump and Joe Biden are both after North Carolina's 15 electoral votes."North Carolina is an absolute must win state for Donald Trump because already the map works against him," said ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl. "He won last time because he won these surprise victories in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania."The democrats right now control the House, despite just three of North Carolina's 13 congressional districts voting blue. North Carolina voters could expand that majority by flipping a few seats.The Biden campaign has long targeted the president when it comes to COVID-19, which has spread to more than 250,000 North Carolinians and killed more than 4,000."As COVID recovery becomes the conversation in 2021, we must have a voice for the south and North Carolina is going to be an essential part in getting that done," Stacey Abrams, the rising Democratic star from Georgia and campaign spokeswoman, said in an interview. "Donald Trump has shown himself incapable of leadership, incapable of thinking about the needs, incapable of empathy."Abrams, moreover, thinks the gameplan for Biden must be to reach out to a different kind of undecided voter - the people who aren't sure if it's worth going to the polls."My belief is when you know you have a leader who will work for you, then you will vote because your voice matters and your vote matters."