POLITICS

Wake County elections officials show how your vote is counted

EMBED </>More Videos

By
Early voting starts on Wednesday, but before you head to the polls, the Wake County Board of Elections wants you to take three minutes and learn exactly how your vote is counted.

In a three-minute video titled, Making Your Vote Count in Wake County, the Wake County BOE hopes to promote transparency and answer any questions voters may have about the process.

Voter ID explainer
There's a good chance you've heard about the six constitutional amendments North Carolina voters will see on the ballot in November.

Gary Sims, Director of the Wake County BOE, said it's been years of phone calls and emails to his office -- voters questioning, doubting, even criticizing how they think it all works.

"People, a lot of times will ask us questions or not feel comfortable about the elections process," said Sims. "We realized that a lot of time it's just that people don't understand how much work goes in behind the scenes to make sure their vote's gonna count."

Election 2018: North Carolina voting guide
Planning to vote in the midterm elections in NC? We put together this guide as a resource for everything you need to know before you vote.


This year, amid a tense political climate and the resources to do it, the BOE decided to film every move made.

Throughout the May primary, the county's staff videographer walked voters through the preparation of voting equipment, Election Day protocol, how votes are tallied and then finally verified.

You can see how equipment and tallied ballots are securely stored in a warehouse that's kept under 24/7 surveillance. You learn how more than 2,000 poll workers are trained and sworn to uphold election laws and rights. You also get an overview of how the tallied paper ballots are handled by bi-partisan judges.

"I don't want people to just say, 'Well, trust me. I'm here. I'm with the government. I'm here to help,'" said Sims. "I want people to see it for themselves."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselectionelection 2018votingpoliticsWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump attacks porn actress Stormy Daniels as 'Horseface'
NC Voting 2018: Midterm Elections Guide
State lawmakers pass $800 million Florence Emergency Response Act
What you need to know: Constitutional amendments on NC ballots
More Politics
Top Stories
Sheriff: Florence, SC shooting suspect set up house to ambush officers
Classmates say Cardinal Gibbons teen killed in crash was an 'amazing person'
Acute flaccid myelitis: 3 cases of rare illness reported in NC this year
Sheriff: Man shot Fayetteville cop, tried to run over officers
'I could have killed you': Ohio officer confronts 2 boys waving BB gun
Number of dead in Florida from Hurricane Michael doubles to 16
New factory to bring $35.3M to Roxboro
LaCroix lawsuit is a lesson in food science
Show More
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to game-record $667M
K-9 sniffs out roasted pig in checked bag at Atlanta airport
Durham approves scooters, with restrictions
FL home stands virtually untouched at heart of Michael's damage
Mrs. America contestants want apology for alleged racist remarks
More News