Where to vote in NC: When polls open in North Carolina and how to find your polling place

Polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m: Any voter in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote. The busiest times tend to be early in the morning and just before the polls close. Avoid longer lines by voting at off-peak times.
For absentee voters, a recent Supreme Court ruling allows the North Carolina State Board of Elections to accept absentee ballots up until Nov. 12, as long as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.
However, absentee ballots handed in in-person will not be accepted at polling places on Election Day. They must be taken to your county's board of election office by 5 p.m.
So far more than 4.5 million people have voted in North Carolina. The state board of elections said approximately 145,000 voters who requested an absentee ballot have yet to either return their ballot or vote in-person at an early voting location.
FAQs
Question: Can I register to vote on Election Day?
Answer: No. The regular voter registration deadline is 25 days before an election. Any eligible individual who misses that deadline may register and vote during the one-stop early voting period at any early voting site in their county.
Question: Do I need an ID to vote?
Answer: Voters are not required to show ID for elections in 2020.
Question: What if there are questions about my registration or eligibility to vote?
Answer: No voter should be turned away. If questions arise about a voter's eligibility to vote, the voter may vote a Provisional Ballot.
Question: Can I vote if I'm sick?
Answer: Yes. Curbside voting is available for anyone who requests it. You just need to get in the curbside voting line, immediately tell poll workers you are ill, wear a mask, and keep your distance.
If you need a ride to the polls, area public transportation in several cities will not charge rider fees if you are headed to your polling site. Ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft are offering discounts. Lyft will give you 50% off your total fare, up to $10, if you use the promo code "2020VOTE".
Uber will offer riders 50% off roundtrip rides up to $7 each way or up to $14 for the roundtrip. Scooters and bikes are included in this deal.
Lastly, once Election Day is officially over, the SBOE will begin publishing unofficial results. These results include all in-person one-stop early voting, all by-mail absentee votes received by 5pm Monday, and all election day results excluding provisional ballots. The SBOE believes these figures will make up 97% of all ballots cast.
