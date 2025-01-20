1 dead, 1 injured following altercation at birthday party in Harnett County, deputies say

BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and another injured after deputies said they were shot during an altercation at a birthday party in Harnett County.

According to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of a person shot on Nutgrass Road in Bunnlevel. When deputies arrived they found Marquis Shamond Woodson, 26, lying on the ground in the yard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said an investigation found that there was a birthday party with between 75 to 100 people in attendance. Deputies said a disturbance at the party caused an altercation between several people before two people were shot.

The second victim was taken to the hospital with what deputies described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Harnett County Sheriff's Office at (910) 893-9111 or Detective J.R. Gardner at (910) 893-0149. You may also call the anonymous tip line at (910) 893-0300 or use the P3tips website or app.