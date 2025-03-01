1 dead, 1 injured in Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Goldsboro on Friday.

Police said officers responded to calls about gunfire at 5:21 p.m. on North Berkeley Boulevard.

When officers arrived they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim later arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. Their condition has not been released.

Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Goldsboro Police Department at 919-580-4210 or Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.