1 person seriously injured in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Raleigh on Sunday.

Police said officers responded to calls about a shooting at New Bern Avenue and North Rogers Lane just after 10:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot.

Police said he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspects were taken into custody, police said.

Anyone who believes they may have additional information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.