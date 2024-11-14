1 person from NC reported sick from E. coli outbreak: CDC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person in North Carolina is among the 104 people across the country who have become sick following an E. coli outbreak at McDonald's.

The outbreak was tied to the sliced onions on McDonald's Quarter Pounders.

The CDC emphasizes that they believe the risk is low and no new cases have been reported in nearly a month.

The public health agency put up a map on its website that shows one case in the state. They have not given any specifics though on which McDonald's restaurant it occurred at.

Cases have also been reported in Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, according to the CDC, which further notes that illnesses have occurred between Sept. 27 and Oct. 16 of this year.

Mcdonald's said there does not appear to be a continued food safety concern and "all confirmed cases originated before McDonald's took action to remove the slivered onions."

ABC11 has reached out to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to figure out which McDonald's the onions were sold at and how sick that person was.