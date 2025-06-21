Man stabbed multiple times overnight night at Raleigh club

24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Saturday, June 21, 2025 8:07PM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was taken to the hospital after police said he was stabbed multiple times.

Raleigh police said the incident happened early Saturday morning inside Club Love on Craftsman Drive.

Police said the victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect has been identified in connection with the incident.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

