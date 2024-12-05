No. 10 Alabama routs No. 20 UNC 94-79 in ACC-SEC Challenge

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina came in hoping to get some payback against Alabama on Wednesday night for an NCAA tournament loss last season. The Crimson Tide showed that the gap between the two teams might be even bigger this year.

Mark Sears scored 20 points, Aden Holloway and Labaron Philon each had 15 points as No. 10 Alabama routed No. 20 North Carolina 94-79 in the ACC-SEC Challenge.

Clifford Omoruyi and Derrion Reid each scored 11 points and Grant Nelson had 10 points to help the Crimson Tide (6-2) beat three straight Top 25 opponents for the first time in three seasons.

The rematch of Alabama's Sweet 16 victory last season wasn't close.

RJ Davis dribbles against Alabama's defense Wednesday night in Chapel Hill.

Freshman Ian Jackson scored a season-high 23 points, RJ Davis had 18 and Seth Trimble added 12 points for the Tar Heels (4-4). They've lost three in a row.

A 9-0 run early in the second half pushed Alabama to a 52-38 lead on the way to what became an 18-point spread.

The Crimson Tide had their first road victory of the season to counter a loss at Purdue. The balanced scoring is a luxury with at least five players with double-figure points total for the fourth consecutive game.

Alabama didn't flinch when Sears, a preseason All-America selection, picked up his second foul with 6:37 left in the first half and sat out for a few minutes. The Crimson Tide led 43-34 at the half.

UNC freshman Drake Powell grabs a rebound against Alabama on Wednesday in Chapel Hill.

Alabama made 12 3-pointers while the Tar Heels went 5 for 28. Davis was 1 for 11.

The Tar Heels look to regroup Saturday when they open Atlantic Coast Conference play at home against Georgia Tech.

Alabama hosts Creighton on Dec. 14.

The Associated Press contributed.