14 cars broken into at RDU-area hotels during weekend

Thieves caused thousands of dollars in damage and stole hundreds of dollars worth of property.

Thieves caused thousands of dollars in damage and stole hundreds of dollars worth of property.

Thieves caused thousands of dollars in damage and stole hundreds of dollars worth of property.

Thieves caused thousands of dollars in damage and stole hundreds of dollars worth of property.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after someone broke into 14 different cars at airport hotels during the weekend.

The break-ins happened between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the 10000 block of Little Brier Creek Lane, in parking lots for the Courtyard RDU and Residence Inn RDU hotels.

Thieves caused thousands of dollars in damage and stole hundreds of dollars worth of property.

They stole things such as high-value clothes, an iPhone, and a set of tools. Other items taken included various prescription drugs.

This is a growing problem," said Rob Stern, a travel agent. "I live near Brier Creek, so I'm concerned for me, as a local resident, the out-of-town visitors who arrive tired, and if they are only staying one night, and may not drag everything inside. It could be hotels now, and condo and townhouse lots next, if these creeps aren't caught."

Stern said people should be careful not to leave bookbags, purses and other bags in plain view.

If you have any information about who was behind the thefts, call Raleigh Police.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood