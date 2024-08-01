15 people arrested, charged in connection with cockfighting event in Granville County

Deputies said a large sum of cash and nearly 150 birds were seized from the property.

Deputies said a large sum of cash and nearly 150 birds were seized from the property.

Deputies said a large sum of cash and nearly 150 birds were seized from the property.

Deputies said a large sum of cash and nearly 150 birds were seized from the property.

GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than a dozen people were arrested in Granville County in connection with a cockfighting event.

According to the Granville County Sheriff's Office a citizen called in a tip on Friday about a cockfighting event that was happening Saturday at a home on Lawrence Road.

Authorities said an undercover deputy went to the location and saw roosters fighting amongst a large crowd placing bets on the fights during the event.

Deputies then got a search warrant for the property and several people ran from the area. Fifteen people were arrested and charged with cockfighting and gambling.

Authorities said detainers from the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were served on four people and one detainer from the United States Department of Homeland Security was served for a total of five federal detainers.

"We've had several people now come to get their property, you've got $100k trucks out there that people have paid cash for that are sitting on that lot," Fountain said. "So, they are trying to come back and we are identifying them as they come in to retrieve their property."

In all, 146 birds, both healthy and unhealthy, were taken by animal control, and a large amount of money was seized from the property.

"It was horrific, I'm an animal lover, it was inhumane, had a doctor injecting animals with adrenaline and sowing them so they could go to the next fight," said Sheriff Robert Fountain.

Authorities told ABC11 they are still searching for 30 more people who ran from the scene and left their vehicles behind.

Deputies said they believe many of the people who were at the event were from out of state, including some from Mexico and Cuba.

Multiple agencies including federal agents were part of this bust and they're asking anyone with any information to reach out to the Granville County Sheriff's Office.

