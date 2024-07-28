WATCH LIVE

15-year-old riding in golf cart dies in head-on crash with vehicle in South Carolina

Sunday, July 28, 2024 1:15AM
ROCK HILL, S.C. -- A 15-year-old died in Rock Hill, South Carolina when a golf cart she was riding in and a vehicle collided head-on.

Rock Hill police said this happened at about 10:05 p.m. on Thursday on Laurel Creek Drive.

Officers were told there were six riders on the golf cart, which flipped over when it collided with a Honda CRV.

One of the riders, a 15-year-old female, died at the scene.

Three other riders of the golf cart were taken to Piedmont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said preliminary investigation reveals the golf cart was traveling North on Laurel Creek Drive when the Honda, which was traveling South in the wrong lane of travel, collided with the golf cart.

