Fayetteville mother charged with murder after 1-year-old left unattended in bathtub dies: police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 19-year-old is facing charges after police said a one-year-old drowned in a bathtub.

Fayetteville police said officers responded to calls about an unresponsive 1-year-old in the 1100 block of Hod Hat Drive just after 4:45 p.m. Police said the infant was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where she later died.

Authorities said an investigation found that the 1-year-old was left unattended in a bathtub by her mother and drowned.

Police charged Mariah Dawson of Fayetteville with second-degree murder and felony child abuse. She is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

