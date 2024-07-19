Teen delegate from Raleigh represents North Carolina at RNC

MILWAUKEE, WI. (WTVD) -- North Carolina has a large delegation at the Republican National Convention this week.

Among the group of 74 officially casting their votes for Donald Trump as president is a Wake County teenager.

Cardinal Gibbons High School student Kesley Shaull, 17, is the youngest North Carolina delegate. Cardinal Gibbons High School is a private Catholic high school located in Raleigh.

ABC11 spoke with her at the convention to talk about her time in Milwaukee.

"I think it's a united front for the Republican Party, which has been really great," she said. "I'm really happy about the VP pick because he's a younger guy... having young people involved is great."

Shaull said she's been going to political events since she was seven years old.

