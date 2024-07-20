2 Durham cyclists injured after getting hit by pickup truck, police says

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two women riding bikes were injured after getting hit by a pickup truck in Durham, police said.

It happened Saturday before 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Primitive Street and Oakwood Avenue.

According to investigators, the pickup truck fled the scene.

One of the cyclists was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other was treated at the scene with minor injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.