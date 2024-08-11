2 killed, 6-year-old child seriously injured in shooting in Wilson County

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two were killed, and a six-year-old was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday morning in Wilson County.

It happened at 5 a.m. on the 400 block of Weaver Circle in Sharpsburg.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Vidant Hospital and are in surgery.

Wilson County Sheriff's Office said the suspect Daquan Marcato Jones, 32, of Rocky Mount fled the scene. He then took a six-year-old child, who was also shot, to a home in Nash County. The child is undergoing surgery.

Nash County Sheriff's Office deputies later found Jones dead with a gunshot wound inside a home on Jamie Road.

Authorities also found a deceased victim inside the car Jones was driving when he fled the scene at Weaver Circle.

ABC11 is working to learn more and the names of the victims of these shootings.