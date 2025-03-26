2 Lenoir County Jail employees arrested, accused of giving drugs to inmates

KINSTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Lenoir County Jail employees were arrested Wednesday after deputies said they were providing drugs to inmates.

The sheriff's office said Shaniqua Reed, 37, of Magnolia, and LaDarius Hines, 26, of Kinston, were arrested following a criminal investigation by administration officials at the jail and LCSO narcotics detectives.

Reed is a medical technician, and Hines is a detention officer at the jail.

Deputies said narcotics were found on Reed when she entered the detention center on Wednesday. Hines was not working on Wednesday, however, deputies said the investigation found that he conspired to distribute the drugs to inmates.

"This is extremely disappointing for both the medical provider and to me as your Sheriff," Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers said. "We take an oath of office and swear we will not tarnish ourselves or bring dishonor to our office. I want this to be an example that we WILL NOT tolerate this type of behavior and will prosecute those who break the law to the absolute fullest extent of the law."

Reed is charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance in a prison/jail, felony conspiracy, delivering a Schedule VI controlled substance, conspiracy to sell Schedule VI controlled substance, and providing contraband to an inmate. She was given a $35,000 secured bond and is being held at the Lenoir County Jail.

Hines is charged with felony conspiracy and felony conspiracy to sell and deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance. He was issued a $10,000 secured bond and is being held at the Lenoir County Jail.