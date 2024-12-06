2 men arrested, charged with attempted murder in connection with robbery; deputies

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men are facing charges of attempted murder in connection with an armed robbery in Creedmoor.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to calls about a robbery at gunpoint at the intersection of Old Weaver Trail and Cheek Road in October. The victim told authorities that shots were fired during the incident, but no injuries were reported.

Investigators arrested and charged 42-year-old Dagoberto Lozano-Carcamo and 37-year-old Julio Antonio Flores-Carcamo each with one count of attempted murder and felony conspiracy.

