2 men arrested in connection with June shooting in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting last month near Wendell, the Wake County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Jaleak Horton, 21, and Christopher Little, 45, were taken into custody on Tuesday. They are both charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The shooting happened about 11:50 p.m. on June 24 in the 6500 block of Hodge Road.

When deputies arrived, they found that a man had been shot. He was hospitalized with serious injuries.

A home in the area was also hit by gunfire.

The sheriff's office said the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call WCSO at (919) 856-6911.

