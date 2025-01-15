24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
2 nearby fast-food chains in west Durham robbed at gunpoint

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 1:19AM
The robberies happened Tuesday afternoon at the Domino's Pizza and the Subway near Hillsborough Road and Cole Mill Road.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are searching for a man suspected of robbing two nearby fast-food restaurants at gunpoint.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Domino's Pizza and the Subway near Hillsborough Road and Cole Mill Road.

It's not clear whether anyone was hurt.

No other information was immediately released.

Anyone with any information is asked to submit a CrimeStoppers tip online at durhamcrimestoppers.org or call (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Durham and in your neighborhood

