DOJ sides with Chatham County church over land dispute

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Department of Justice has sided with a Chatham County church, alleging the Chatham Co. government unlawfully denied the church's application to rezone parcels of land so the church could build a new place of worship.

Summit Church, a multi-congregational organization based out of Durham, filed a motion for a preliminary injunction, seeking an order requiring the county to approve the church's rezoning request and associated site plan.

The county moved to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing the zoning decision is a legislative act under state law.

The DOJ disagreed and has sent letters to state, county and municipal leaders reminding them of their obligations under the Religious Land Use Act.

