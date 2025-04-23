DOJ sides with Chatham County church over land dispute

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Department of Justice has sided with a Chatham County church, alleging the Chatham Co. government unlawfully denied the church's application to rezone parcels of land so the church could build a new place of worship.
The DOJ supports the claim under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act.
Summit Church, a multi-congregational organization based out of Durham, filed a motion for a preliminary injunction, seeking an order requiring the county to approve the church's rezoning request and associated site plan.
The county moved to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing the zoning decision is a legislative act under state law.
The DOJ disagreed and has sent letters to state, county and municipal leaders reminding them of their obligations under the Religious Land Use Act.