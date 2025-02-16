2 people charged in armed robbery, head-on-crash in Apex; police searching for third suspect

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are searching for a third suspect in a robbery that led to a chase and crash in Apex on Saturday.

The Apex Police Department said officers were called to Dick's Sporting Goods in the Beaver Creek Commons shopping center at 1531 Beaver Creek Commons Drive for an armed robbery. Three people ran away from the scene on foot and in a vehicle, which led officers on a chase on US 64 East.

Authorities said the chase continued into oncoming traffic on US 64 West where the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit another vehicle head-on. The suspect driver was taken to the hospital for injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said the driver, Ronnie Faulkner, has been charged with driving while Intoxicated, driving while license revoked, impaired revocation, window tint violation, careless reckless driving, hit-and-run property damage, unregistered motor vehicle, no insurance, felony flee to elude, aggressive driving, and multiple other outstanding warrants.

A second suspect who ran away on foot, Uri Lamar Burns, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, resisting, delaying, or obstructing a public officer, armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit misdemeanor larceny, and misdemeanor larceny.

Authorities said they are working to identify and find the third suspect. They are not believed to pose a threat to the public, police say.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

Download our mobile app and get weather and news 24/7, 365!

