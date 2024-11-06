North Carolina voters to pass 'citizens-only' amendment, ABC News projects

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina voters have passed an amendment, ABC News projected, that would change the state constitution's current language on who can vote in elections.

The proposed amendment read "Constitutional amendment to provide that only a citizen of the United States who is 18 years of age and otherwise possessing the qualifications for voting shall be entitled to vote at any election in this State."

With all precincts reporting, the amendment received 78% of the unofficial votes.

It's already illegal for noncitizens to vote in federal or state elections but this amendment changes the language in North Carolina's constitution.

The state constitution currently reads: "Every person born in the United States and every person who has been naturalized, 18 years of age, and possessing the qualifications set out in this Article, shall be entitled to vote at any election by the people of the State, except as herein otherwise provided."

The change in wording from "every person born ... and every person who has been naturalized" to "only a citizen" would make no actual change to who can register and vote.

The General Assembly passed HB 1074 with at least a three-fifths majority. It was led largely by Republicans, who hold supermajorities in the House and Senate.

North Carolina was among several states with GOP-led legislatures considering this voting amendment in this year's election.

Critics of the amendment called it a ploy to further erode confidence in the electoral system.

The left-leaning North Carolina Justice Center called the measure "an unnecessary and anti-immigrant tactic that will further marginalize North Carolina's immigrant communities."

No state constitutions explicitly allow noncitizens to vote and many states have laws prohibiting them from voting in statewide races.