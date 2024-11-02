In Selma, Vance urges supporters to vote early while they still can

Sen. JD Vance touched on key topics such as the state of the economy and illegal immigration in remarks to the Johnston County crowd.

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance made a stop in Selma on Friday evening, encouraging people in Johnston County to vote early.

Vance will be back in the area on Sunday when he joins former President Donald Trump for a rally in Sanford.

The final push comes as North Carolina sees record-breaking early voting.

More than 50% of registered voters in the state have already cast their ballot

Hundreds filed in and cheers erupted as Vance took the stage at The Farm in Selma.

He's no stranger to this area having spoken in Hoke County in October.

Attendees were excited to see him.

"It sounds like if you get your family and friends tomorrow, we are going to Election Day with something we have never had in the state of North Carolina: A lead," Vance told the crowd. "And that is a very big thing for this campaign."

Many took the message to heart.

In Johnston County, nearly 80,000 people have voted early by mail or in person, according to tracking by the North Carolina State Board of Elections' most recent numbers.

Normally we voted on the day of the election, but this time here we decided we're going to vote early," said Paul Demello, who attended the event with his wife, Karen.

Voting early was a breeze said another attendee.

"It was actually really quick. It was really cool," said Hunter Welch. "I was really happy about it to get it over with. I don't have to worry about it. You never know; something could come up and you can't get there."

Vance touched on key topics such as the state of the economy and illegal immigration, subjects important to Johnston County resident Kele Little.

"I think the biggest concerns for the people that I speak with have to do with the border, the fentanyl crisis, the people who are coming across the border bringing children who are unaccounted for," Little said. "And, of course, the economy, the groceries, gas."

Surprise guest Donald Trump Jr. helped inspire voters.

"We gotta run, we gotta fight, we gotta vote like you're the third monkey in line for the ark, and it's starting to rain," Trump said.

With the former president winning Johnston County in 2020, supporters said they believe the push from early voting will help him again secure the win.

"I think he's going to win this county," Little said. "I think he'll probably win North Carolina."