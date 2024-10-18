Tim Walz joined by Bill Clinton to campaign in Durham

The Democrats are encouraging supporters to get out and take advantage of early voting opportunities across the Tar Heel state.

DURHAM, N..C (WTVD) -- Vice Presidential hopeful Tim Walz was joined by former President Bill Clinton in Durham on Thursday to celebrate the start of early voting.

Both parties are fighting hard to win North Carolina, as it could swing the entire election.

Democrats historically turn out in higher numbers during early voting, so it's common for candidates of that party to ramp up get out the vote efforts in swing states when early voting gets underway.

Walz and Clinton gathered at a campaign event at 3 p.m.

Walz told the Durham crowd that Kamala Harris was ready to work for the people and execute her economic plan. He also took shots at Donald Trump, calling him "deranged and desperate."

After the event, Walz is heading west to Winston-Salem where he will hold another rally at 6:30 p.m.

After the Durham event, Clinton will head east and kick off what's being called the Early Vote bus tour. He will visit Wilmington, Fayetteville, Wilson, Greenville, Rocky Mount and Raleigh on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The NCGOP responded to the campaign event with the following statement:

"In their latest desperate attempt, the Harris campaign is sending someone very familiar with losing North Carolina to campaign. However, North Carolina voters aren't fooled: the Harris-Biden Administration has failed North Carolina."