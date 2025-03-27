23andMe says issue with customers being unable to delete their data has been resolved

SAN FRANCISCO -- DNA genetic testing company 23andMe admits its website experienced issues in the wake of its bankruptcy announcement, preventing some customers from being able to delete their data.

23andMe says the issue has now been resolved.

Thousands of people flocked to the site after the California Attorney General's Office reminded customers of their right to delete their data. That traffic to the site caused problems.

Chicago resident David Nathan is basking in the SoCal sun with a visit to Disneyland. But scarier than these amusement park rides, is the prospect of his personal data potentially in the wrong hands.

"I don't know who the next buyer is going to be of 23andMe, and it's my DNA. It affects my kids, my grandkids, my great grandkids someday," Nathan said.

Which is why, even while on vacation, Nathan attempted to delete his data from the site after hearing about the 23andMe bankruptcy.

To complete the process, 23andMe said it would send him an email with a secure verification code.

"And I waited and waited. I checked my spam. I know this email is very active. I just got an email from 23andMe four days ago, and there was no email with the six-digit code. I tried again a few hours later, same story," said Nathan.

Nathan wasn't alone. Our sister station KGO heard from other 23andMe customers saying they had the same issue.

"So I changed my password, and I went in and they said we need to verify this...'A verification code is going to be sent to you.' I never received it," said Danville resident, Linda Brown. "I tried again and again and again and then finally they said they were having some technical difficulties to try again later."

KGO's investigative team reached out to 23andMe Tuesday. In a statement, a spokesperson said, "Our website experienced some issues and delays due to increased traffic yesterday. As of today (Tuesday), those issues have been resolved. If anyone has any issues in regards to accessing their account or deleting their data, they can go to our customer care site for support."

Still, at the time of the interviews, neither Nathan nor Brown hadn't received their verification codes.

"It's discouraging," Brown said.

After speaking with the investigative team, they eventually both did and successfully deleted their data.

"I don't want them to use my information, or if they sell the company, to sell it to someone else, because I don't know what they're gonna do with it," Brown said.

"This is people's sensitive private information about their ancestry, about some of their connections in their ancestral tree," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

23andMe says there are no changes to the way the company stores, manages or protects customer data. Also that any buyer will be required to comply with applicable laws with respect to the treatment of customer data.

The AG's Office says if you're having trouble deleting your data, try contacting 23andMe directly. If you're not able to resolve the issue, you can file a complaint with the AG's Office.

Bottom line, if you tried unsuccessfully earlier this week, it's worth getting back on the 23andMe website and trying again.