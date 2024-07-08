3 Columbia University administrators removed from posts over alleged antisemitic text messages

NEW YORK -- Columbia University removed three administrators from their posts after sending text messages that "disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes."

Columbia President Minouche Shafik called the text messages "unacceptable and deeply upsetting, conveying a lack of seriousness about the concerns and the experiences of members of our Jewish community," in a letter sent to the university community today.

The administrators were placed on indefinite leave and will not return to their previous jobs.

Cristen Kromm, who was dean of undergraduate student life; Matthew Patashnick, who was associate dean for student and family support, and Susan Chang-Kim, who was vice dean and chief administrative officer, were all removed.

Columbia College Dean Josef Sorett also engaged with the administrators in the text exchange, but will remain in his post.

"Dean Josef Sorett is also writing directly to the Columbia College community to address his role in this incident, apologize, and describe the steps he will be taking to rebuild trust and accountability," Shafik wrote

Beginning this fall, all Columbia students, faculty and staff will be required to take anti-discrimination training that will include a focus on antisemitism.