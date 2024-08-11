4 people seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Harnett County

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four people are in the hospital after a serious crash in Harnett County on Saturday morning.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Brinkley Road and Hobson Road just outside the Dunn City limits at around 11:50 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a GMC pickup truck and a Nissan SUV that had collided and gone off the road.

Troopers said the driver of the SUV was pinned inside and was flown to WakeMed in Raleigh with serious injuries.

A young child who was also in the SUV and one other person were all taken to Betsy Johnson Hospital.

