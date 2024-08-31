At least 1 dead after car crashes and catches fire on I-40 eastbound

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least one person is dead after a car crash Saturday morning on I-40.

It happened at 10:30 a.m. near the mile marker 348 in Sampson County.

Investigators said a car traveling eastbound ran into the median and hit a bridge support. This caused the vehicle to catch fire.

Once the fire was extinguished, first responders found a body in the driver's seat. '

No further information was released.

Both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane were closed temporarily. All traffic was diverted at Exit 355 to Highway 403.

