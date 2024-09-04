49ers' Ricky Pearsall shooting: Teen suspect facing attempted murder charge, DA says

The teen is being charged as a minor, according to officials.

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 17-year-old boy arrested in the weekend street robbery and shooting of San Francisco 49ers' player Ricky Pearsall will be charged as a minor, according to prosecutors.

The teen is facing three charges: Attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm and attempted second degree robbery charge.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said the city has been "traumatized and it's now my job and my office's job to make sure that we have accountability."

The teen is set to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon at the Youth Guidance Center in San Francisco.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.