NC joins 50501 movement's nationwide 'Day of Action' with protests in Raleigh, Durham, and more

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Over 700 protests are scheduled nationwide for Saturday as part of a "Day of Action" against the actions and policies of the Trump administration.

This includes events in Raleigh, Durham, and 20 other towns and cities in North Carolina.

A anti-Trump protest -- under the 50501 movement -- was held in Durham on 211 West Parrish Street on Saturday, April 19. ABC11's Brian Rainey

All these protests are under '50501,' a decentralized anti-Trump movement that originated on Reddit. The name refers to "50 protests in 50 states on one movement," highlighting the group's demonstrations at state capitols nationwide on Feb. 5.

The protest in Raleigh will be held on 300 North Salisbury Street at 11 a.m.

The protest in Durham will be held on 211 West Parrish Street at 11 a.m.

